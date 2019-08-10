Demi rose showed curvy in pimonova swimsuit

Demi rose only manages to change the place of rest. Now the girl spends your vacation on the Indonesian island of Bali. From there, the beauty has managed to share vivid imagery, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

Demi is sunbathing on a lounger in a very bold and sexy image in pimonova continuous translucent swimsuit, through the thin fabric which x-rayed her chest.

Thin waist rose pionowym emphasized by a wide belt. Your beach bow it complemented sunglasses white frame and gold chains on his feet. Star hair gathered in a bun. She looked great.

In our gallery you can see more of sexy outfiti rose in bathing suits.

