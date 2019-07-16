Demi rose showed lush buttocks on the new video

24-year-old model showed off his lush backside.

Деми Роуз продемонстрировала пышные ягодицы на новом видео

Demi rose has published on Instagram a new spicy mini video. It demi in fusion leopard print swimsuit curvy shows her lush buttocks. Rose looks very sexy.

“Haters will say it’s photoshop”, — has signed a video model.

Demi wrote not in vain, because it is constantly exposed to criticism of the haters on the social network. Under each such photograph or video to write that she overly uses a photo editor to enhance your forms. But the girl proves that this is not so, and it really has a lush butt and bust.

