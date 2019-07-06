Demodulator Zuckerberg: the web is powerful potrollit petitioner for her “care” about Ukrainians
July 6, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the network appeared “the Ordinance” baryshevsky district court of Kyiv region to suppress obscene expression in the social network Facebook for the Ukrainian segment.
The document was published by the popular Facebook community “Baba I kit”.
The court allegedly ordered the founder of the social network of Mark Zuckerberg to track the filtering news feeds for the Ukrainians that they did not come across posts with abusive expressions. Thus runs the bill people’s Deputy Olga Bogomolets “on denaturaciei” in Ukraine. The document stated that the use of swear words teaches Ukrainians “to bad habits, drug addiction and homosexuality.”
“That’s what happened”, — ironically noted by the administrators of the community.