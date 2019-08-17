Demolished the gates and part of the hangar: in Crimea, the Russian military accidentally launched the 700-pound…
The Russian military occupied Crimea accidentally launched aircraft missile of class “air-surface”. It happened in October 2017, but the publicity the incident received only now, when the Russian defense Ministry decided to recover from negligent military financial compensation.
Unauthorized missile launch took place at the airfield in Saki. Terrible consequences managed to be avoided only because the missile was activated directly in the hangar and the warhead (100 kg of explosive) has not worked, reports “Kommersant”.
Following the launch of the four-to 700-pound rocket pierced the hangar wall, tore down the gates, destroyed a test special equipment and destroyed another missile X-29ТД.
The Russian military has punished those, limiting the promotion and kept the part of the remuneration. The defense Ministry, however, wants full compensation for the damage which was estimated at 45 million rubles (the equivalent of 17 million hryvnia).
We will remind, earlier it became known that Russia is preparing to move a new batch of nuclear weapons in the annexed Crimea. On the Peninsula-renovated all the stores of nuclear weapons.
