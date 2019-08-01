Demonically angry cat has become the new star of the network (photos)
A cat named Juno, a cross between the Himalayan and Burmese breeds, became the new star of the network, thanks to the “demonically” angry mind, and the constant expression of anger and contempt on his face. In the social network Instagram from the Juno has its own account that is subscribed to more than 185 thousand people.
Living in the U.S. state of new Jersey the owner of the cat, 21-year-old Dominic Theta, says that in fact her pet is not so angry as it seems. According to the newspaper Metro, she says that Juno loves to play with myself at night in the kitchen. “We think this is because he would be the only kitten in the litter and used to play himself,” says the American, and jokes that Juno must have eaten their brothers and sisters in the womb.
And Juno doesn’t like it when people around him argue and argue. Then he becomes uneasy and starts to meow loudly.
The popularity of the cat has reached such heights that even production of products with its images. So, according to the world sold t-shirts with pictures of Juneau.
