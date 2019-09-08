Demonstrators in Hong Kong handed a petition to the Consulate General of the United States (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Protesters in Hong Kong Sunday with the singing of US national anthem and placards calling on the States to assist in the “liberation” of the city from control by Beijing, marched to the building of the American Consulate General and handed the diplomats a petition, reports “Interfax”.

The demonstration was peaceful, the police just watched the procession.

Yesterday during the mass demonstrations of protest was marked by clashes of protesters with the police, several people were injured and hospitalized. Pepper spray was brought to bear against groups of activists who had gathered at the railway station and Sha tin police building near the station “Prince Edward”. Potatoesa were thrown at police umbrellas and metal objects.

Earlier, the protesters threatened that on Saturday they again staged at the airport, but the police and the authorities took precautions.

Mass protests provoked by the consideration of the law on extradition, held in Hong Kong from the beginning of June. The Hong Kong government has proposed to amend the existing “Law on suspected criminals who are in hiding”. The proposed mechanism would allow to extradite suspects under the decree of the head of administration of area jurisdictions with which Hong Kong does not have an agreement, including mainland China.

Opponents of the bill believe that it will undermine the judicial independence of Hong Kong in accordance with the principle of “one country, two systems” and allow the Central government to deal with the opposition parties.

After massive protests, the Hong Kong authorities made concessions by announcing the indefinite suspension of consideration of amendments. However, opponents of the bill were unhappy and demanded a complete rejection of him, put forward an ultimatum to the authorities, which was not satisfied. The protests are accompanied by violence and clashes with police, blocking airports and stop train Express

Last week, the Hong Kong administration has abandoned plans to amend the extradition act, which originally provoked the protests. At the same time, the head of administration Carrie Lam said in a pre-recorded address that the government will not accept other demands of the protesters, including an independent investigation of police actions against the protesters

However, the participants protesto still require an independent investigation in respect of, in their opinion, cruel and unlawful actions of police against protesters. In addition, they advocate the immediate release of all detained participants of the protests against equating the protests to the riots, formation of the system of holding direct elections of the leadership of the city. Mass demonstrations continue.