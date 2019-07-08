Demonstrators in Hong Kong held a new protest rally – now in the mainland of the city (PHOTO)

About 230 thousand activists on Sunday for the first time since a wave of protests this year staged a demonstration in the mainland part of the city. Assessing the crowd, police calls a more modest figure of 56 thousand. Before the major protests took place on the island of Hong Kong, reports TASS with reference to the television and radio RTHK.

The demonstrators gathered in a popular tourist area Shim Sha Tsui near the famous promenade Avenue of stars. From there they proceeded to the station building the West Kowloon new high-speed rail link to mainland China.

The aim of the campaign is to attract the attention of tourists from mainland China to the situation in Hong Kong, where mass protests broke out against the attempts of the authorities to initiate a bill on extradition.

Travel Agency, host groups from mainland China, urged them to avoid the area of the protests. The procession will require the overlapping of a number of streets in connection with what police have warned of traffic congestion.

A month ago, in the Autonomous region, mass protests broke out against the local initiated by the administration of the bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation.

Under public pressure, the government postponed the consideration of this initiative indefinitely, but that didn’t stop a wave of demonstrations by Pro-democracy activists.

On Monday, the day of 22 th anniversary of the transition of Hong Kong to Chinese sovereignty, hundreds of radical protesters from the students stormed the Legislative Council. Smashing glass Windows and doors, they burst in and staged pogroms. The police used to disperse tear gas.