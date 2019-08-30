Denied the benefits of chocolate in the treatment of depression
Previously it was stated that dark chocolate acts like a drug on people with depression. Scientists from the Griffith health Institute refute the ability of chocolate to get rid of the symptoms of this disease.
“The message about the positive impact of chocolate on the symptoms of clinical depression cannot be considered scientifically valid. There is no evidence that consumption of dark chocolate protects people from depression,” with this view about the benefits of chocolate, scientists made the publication MedicalХpress.
We will remind, some time ago edition of Depression and Anxiety published the results of work of experts from University College London who studied the influence of different types of chocolate on disorders psycho-emotional sphere. These experts concluded that dark chocolate is very beneficial for patients suffering from clinical depression.
However, the authors of a new publication on MedicalХpress refute the arguments about the beneficial effects of chocolate on mood of depressed citizens. In particular, a Professor at the Institute of health Griffith Ben Desbrow notes that the study, which demonstrated the benefits of chocolate were based on a survey of people about their mood and about how if they ate chocolate. According to the Professor, to rely on the accuracy of the information, such as someone’s confession about the use of sweets is impossible.
“In reality, people rarely honestly admit to how many sweets they eat. Think, if you yesterday night ate a whole chocolate bar, you would be told about this?” said Desbrow.
The scientist says that in this case we can speak about the coincidence, but not scientific experiment. Maybe eating chocolate will give you a few minutes of fun, but getting rid of depression is not affected, he said.
At the same time, people who eat a lot of sweet, a scientist advised to choose dark chocolate with less sweet.