Denied the use of coffee in the fight against cancer
Scientific staff of Medical research Institute QIMR Berghofer (Australia) made a rebuttal that coffee, as previously thought, can not reduce the possibility of developing cancer in humans. Research data on this topic published in MedicalXpress.
The researchers analyzed the results of surveys about 46 000 people suffering from cancer, this included about 7 000 people died from this disease. A comparative analysis of the genetic information and the nutrition of people with cancer and 270,000 people without cancer pathology. Special attention was paid to cancers of the breast, ovaries, prostate and lung. Studies have confirmed a lack of effect of drinking coffee on the ability to inhibit or enhance the development of cancer cells.
Previous work has shown a decrease of colorectal cancer in people who consumed coffee. The same version was proposed that people who are unable to live a day without a Cup of coffee, the most probable risk of developing this cancer disease. For this reason, there is a need for further study on this assumption.
Recent experiments scientists have shown that coffee drinking has no impact neither on the development of cancer or protect the body from cancer disease.