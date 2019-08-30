Denim skirt Levi’s and Zara bodysuit: stylish new image of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
32-year-old Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proves you don’t have to spend a fortune on outfits to look stylish. Yesterday the model posted to Instagram a few photos, which showed a striking look. The star appeared in a beige bodysuit from Zara and skirt from the MIDI light denim jeans from iconic American brand Levi’s capsule collection for your WARDROBE.NYC.
But as accessories lover Jason Statham chose a clutch bag in soft calfskin with a cost of 1 730 pounds and mesh shoes for 630 pounds from Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta. The image of Rosie complements sunglasses. In an interview, a celebrity confessed that (as well as Meghan Markle) loves to use Pinterest to find ideas and inspiration for your new images.
Style icon Rosie calls Emmanuelle Alt, editor of Paris Vogue, but there are other celebrities whose style she admires model.
She has a perfect casual style — relaxed, tranquil and chic.
But always impeccable on the red carpet — Diane Kruger. She is never afraid to take risks! The best fashion advice given by Coco Chanel. She said: “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to be associated with ideas, with our way of life, with what’s going on”,
she said in an interview.