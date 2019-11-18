Denmark and Switzerland have found a third wheel in the group: video highlights from matches of UEFA Euro 2020
After the match Monday, November 18, the already known 19 teams qualified to the final tournament of European football championship 2020 — Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Italy, Belgium, Spain, England, Czech Republic, France, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Croatia, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland and Denmark.
Another ticket to the UEFA Euro 2020 will find its owner on the results of Tuesday’s matches in group E in second place claimed by Hungary, Wales and Slovakia.
Recall that the last the lucky four will be determined in March 2020 following the results of duels in the playoffs of the League of Nations.
Group D
Ireland — Denmark — 1:1 (Daugherty, 85 — Braithwaite, 73).
The European Champions of 1992, Denmark only had to play in Dublin in a draw to qualify for Euro 2020 directly rather than to count on success in duels in the playoffs of the League of Nations. Ireland also played in the first meeting with the Scandinavians in a draw in Copenhagen (1:1), was a victory.
In the end the luck was with Denmark together with Switzerland out of the group, but the Irish still have a chance in March.
Gibraltar — Switzerland — 1:6 (Stich, 74 — Itten, 10, 84, Vargas, 50, Fassnacht, 57, Benito, 75, Xhaka, 86).
Final standings: 1. Switzerland — 17; 2. Denmark — 16; 3. Ireland — 13; 4. Georgia — 8; 5. Gibraltar — 0.
Group F
Spain — Romania — 5:0 (Ruiz, 8, Moreno, 23, 43, Rus, 45+1, an own goal, Oyarzabal, 90+2).
According to El Mundo Deportivo, the former coach of Spain Luis Enrique soon again will lead the team. As you know, the famous former football player led the ex-world Champions and Europe in 2018-2019, but left his post in connection with a disease 9-year-old daughter, who died in late August.
Note that in the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 national team of Spain brought a former assistant of Luis Enrique, Robert Moreno. The Spaniards have not lost a qualifier in a single match, having won eight matches and two matches ending in a draw with a total score of 31:5. By the way, is a series of team unbeaten rose to 11 games.
Sweden — Faroe Islands — 3:0 (Andersson, 29, swanberg, 72, Guidetti, 80).
Malta — Norway 1:2 (Fenech, 40 — King, 7, Sørloth, 62). At the 67th minute, the Norwegian king missed a penalty.
Final standings: 1. Spain — 26; 2. Sweden — 21; 3. Norway — 17; 4. Romania — 14; 5. Faroe Islands — 3; 6. Malta — 3.
Group J
Greece — Finland — 2:1 (The Shot On Target., 47, Galanopoulos, 70 — Pukki, 27).
Despite the success in the last match in Athens, Greece was the only winner of the championship of Europe, which failed to qualify for Euro 2020.
Note that the striker of the English “Norwich” Pukki scored in qualifying 10 (!) of the 16 goals of the national team of Finland, which for the first time in history will play in the final stage of a major tournament.
Italy — Armenia 9:1 (Immobile, 8, 23, Zaniolo, 9, 64, of Barilla, 29, Romagnoli, 72, Jorginho, 76, penalty of Orsolini, 78, Chiesa, 81 — Babayan, 79).
Team Italy was the only one of 55 teams who lost in the qualifying round of Euro 2020 any points. The game with Armenia record winning streak wards Roberto Mancini has risen to 11 matches.
By the way, the Armenians suffered the biggest defeat in its history: earlier with the account 7:0 in friendly matches in January and March 1997, beat Chile and Georgia.
As for the Italians, who won all matches in the group with a total score of 37:4, it is the biggest win “of Italy squadra Azzurra” since 1948, when the Olympic games were defeated by team USA (9:0), according to Gracenote live. Even before the Italians in a friendly game in 1920 underclass France (9:0), and at the Olympics in 1926 defeated Egypt (11:3).
Liechtenstein — Bosnia and Herzegovina — 0:3 (Civics, 57, Hodzic, 64, 72).
Final standings: 1. Italy — 30; 2. Finland — 18; 3. Greece — 14; 4. Bosnia and Herzegovina — 13; 5. Armenia — 10; 6. Liechtenstein — 2.
Monday, November 18, at stadium “Blumfeld” in tel Aviv also held a friendly match between the national teams of Argentina and Uruguay, which ended in a draw — 2:2 (Aguero, 63, Messi, 90+2, penalty, Cavani, 34, Suarez, 68).
By the way, Lionel Messi became only the second South American player to have scored at least 70 goals for the national team. First this achievement was subjected to the legendary Pele, the best team of Brazil 77 times.
On the last day of the qualifying tournament of Euro 2020 on Tuesday, November 19, will play: Netherlands — Estonia, Germany — Northern Ireland (group C), the Wales — Hungary, Slovakia — Azerbaijan (group E), Poland, Slovenia, Latvia, Austria, Northern Macedonia — Israel (group G) Belgium — Cyprus, Scotland — Kazakhstan, San Marino — Russia (group I).
Recall that the final of the European championship 2020 will be held from 12 June to 12 July at 12 stadiums 12 cities 12 national associations of UEFA. Participation in tournament will see 24 teams that will be divided into six groups of four teams. The draw for the group stage of Euro 2020 will take place on 30 November in Bucharest (beginning at 19:00). The final match of the tournament will be played July 12 at the stadium “Wembley” in London.
