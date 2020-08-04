Denmark has not received complaints resolution SP-2
Photo: korabel.ru
For the completion of the pipeline can use truboukladchiki Fortuna
A month ago the Danish energy Agency was allowed to build Nord stream-2 new courts. Prior to the expiration of the appeal work could not be resumed.
Within a month the decision of the Danish energy AGENTSTVO permission to build the Nord stream gas pipeline-2 new courts and were not appealed. Now the construction can be resumed, writes TASS on Tuesday, 4 August.
When laying of the Russian pipeline were allowed to use the pipe-laying with anchor positioning.
“The Danish appeals Board on energy had not received any appeals against the decision of DEA, 6 July 2020 to allow Nord Stream AG to use 2 ships with anchors”, — said the representative of the Board Clara Agnes Troll Mikkelsen.
The DEA explained that before starting work, Nord Stream, must submit to the Agency, “the new project schedule, including expected time frame for the laying of pipelines”, but the DEA should not approve the schedule.
“We will promptly inform you about our further steps,” — said the Nord Stream in response to a question about the new chart.
We will note, Russian truboukladchiki Chersky came from Nahodki the German port of Mukran on the island of rügen in may and still have not started laying the gas pipeline.
korrespondent.net