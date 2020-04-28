Denmark will probably refuse to host matches of Euro 2020
The President of the Danish football Association President Jesper møller said that can not guarantee that Copenhagen will host matches of Euro 2020 next year.
“I was still worried about whether we will be able to hold the matches in Copenhagen, quoted møller “Soviet sport”, citing Sky Sports. – I think it’s a 50-50 chance. All parties are positive and want to move forward. But there are some problems that need to be addressed before we will have confidence that the matches can be played in Copenhagen.”
One of the reasons for the refusal is the intention of the authorities the Danish capital to conduct a three-stage Cycling “Tour de France” in June 2021.
UEFA waits for confirmation until April 30.
Recall that Copenhagen must make three matches of group B (Denmark – Finland, Denmark – Belgium and Denmark – Russia), as well as one meeting of the 1/8 finals.