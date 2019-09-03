Dentist called healthy foods that can destroy tooth enamel
Which popular and even healthy foods can harm the teeth and destroy them, said the dentist Dmitry Smirnov.
According to him, many people are well aware that sweets, soda and acidic fruits bring some harm to the teeth, for the integrity of their enamel. But also a smile can spoil other products, and among them there are useful.
In an interview with a dentist named among the destroyers of the tooth enamel dried fruits. So, said Dmitry Quietly, “enough sweet prunes and dried apricots are easily clogged between the teeth and stick to the enamel in the most remote places.”
In addition, for teeth unsafe viscous milk porridge, which they easily envelop. Dentist warned that after eating these cereals, be sure to rinse the mouth, or the remnants of such food will contribute to the development of carious flora, destroying the enamel of the teeth.
Another quite useful product, which forms an unnecessary film on the teeth — liquid egg yolk. Like the film effect, preserving the teeth bacteria, is observed after consumption of caviar.
Another enemy of tooth enamel is pickled products. Destructive effect lies in contained in marinades vinegar.
“It is important to take care of additional dental hygiene and after eating the sweet and spicy sauces, all kinds of ketchups — they are all full of sugar and acids that irritate the gums and have a negative effect on the enamel,” warned the dentist.