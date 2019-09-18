Dentist told that affects the color of teeth
It’s worth considering.
You may notice that one color of the teeth can be yellow and the other white, the third with a hint of coffee.
On tooth enamel is influenced by many factors, the teeth sometimes change color, covered with spots.
Dentist Julia selyutina notes that most often the enamel is milky white or translucent.
In addition, tissue of the same tooth have different color cutting edge is lighter than the enamel at the gum. Also the canines are usually darker than the incisors.
The natural color of teeth is influenced by:
1) the density of the enamel and through the thin enamel “Shine through” the dentin, it is the nature of yellowish;
2) the micro-relief of the tooth – the brighter it is expressed, the whiter it looks, the color of the tooth;
3) the quality of dentin with age or other factors, it darkens, sometimes through it begins to “Shine through” pulp, which has a red-brown color.
The visual tint of the teeth is determined by the scale of Vita. The color is determined by not one area of a tooth, but multiple, because they can have differences:
A – with a predominance of red-brown hue;
B – yellowish-reddish;
C – mostly a shade of gray;
D – reddish-grayish hue.
After the group is established, determine the brightness by the same method, but indicate figures from 1 to 4. Four being the darkest shade and the lightest will be unity.
Why is changing the color of the tooth:
trauma;
loss of nerve;
genetics;
age;
natural dyes;
taking certain medicines.
How to restore the color of the tooth:
professional cleaning and removal of deposits;
bleaching (external or internal);
orthopedic methods of installation of ceramic crowns or veneers.
To preserve the natural shade of the tooth enamel and to achieve a stable result after a course of whitening treatments, if you follow all the recommendations the dentist regularly to prevent.
How to protect teeth from changing color:
1. Reduce intake of beverages and foods that stain teeth.
2. Observe the rules of oral hygiene.
3. Visit your dentist for professional examinations and a professional cleaning annually.
4. Time to treat disease.