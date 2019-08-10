Dentists called best foods for healthy teeth

As you probably know, the health of your teeth depends largely on what you eat, and it is equally important that you don’t eat.

In this article, we picked the products that are useful for healthy teeth and gums to ensure that as little as possible to get into the dental chair.

Стоматологи назвали лучшие продукты для здоровья зубов

Probably hard to find someone who would love to go to the dentist. At the same time, there are products that positively affect the condition of the gums and tooth enamel. If you regularly consume these foods, to the dentist will have to walk a little less.

Cheese in General and cheddar in particular

If you are the fans of cheese, you now have another reason to love cheese. As scientists have found that cheese, especially cheddar, are useful not only for overall health but for the health of the teeth. It turned out that the consumption of cheese increases the level of acidity that good for the condition of the tooth enamel and protects against cavities. In addition, cheese is a good source of calcium, vitamin D, and other nutrients.

Yogurt

As with cheese, yogurt and lots of calcium and protein necessary for healthy teeth. In addition, the yogurt-a lot of beneficial bacteria (or probiotics) that make this product well affects the condition of the gums. As shown by a study conducted by researchers in Turkey, people who regularly consume yogurt 60% less prone to periodontal disease than those who don’t.

Green leafy vegetables

Probably not such a list of useful products, in which there would be green leafy vegetables. Spinach and Kale — these foods contain a lot of vitamins and minerals, including a healthy for the teeth. In addition, they contain folic acid, necessary for healthy gums.

Fiber-rich vegetables and fruits

Apples (in small amounts), carrots, celery, are products which, according to scientists, good for teeth. The same can be said of other fiber-rich fruits and vegetables.
Nuts

In the nuts contain calcium and other useful substances for teeth. So eat walnuts, almonds and cashews and you will have healthy teeth.

Foods for healthy teeth

Meat and fish

Good for teeth and are rich in phosphorus foods such as meat, chicken, different varieties of fish. This may also include and eggs.

Plain water and tea

Among drinks good for your teeth black and green tea, mostly due to the content of polyphenols and catechins.

Banned — harmful to teeth products

And, of course, there are products that are clearly harmful to the teeth. These include all kinds of sweets (candy bars, caramel), sweet soda, processed carbohydrates (chips, crackers, pasta), fruit juices with sugar, lemons and other citrus fruits, pickles, and even honey and dried fruits.

