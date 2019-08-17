Dentists called foods for healthy teeth
Doctors recommend to carefully monitor the oral cavity.
The neglect of it causes infections that spread to internal organs.
To minimize the risk of disease, dentists named TOP 3 foods for healthy teeth.
Forget about tooth decay will help the apples. They are tough enough, so when the chewing gums are massaged. Apples increase saliva production, and it strengthens teeth. They also remove the plaque and clean the oral cavity from infections.
Strawberries are good for teeth because it has a bleaching effect. It is rich in vitamin C. ascorbic acid It cleans teeth. A particularly useful mixture of strawberry and soda.
For its preparation you need to crush the berries. Then they were mixed with soda in a single dish and leave it for ten minutes. After this time the mixture need to clean the teeth. Then they become white, disappear dark spots and decrease the likelihood of tooth decay.
Banana contains a lot of minerals. The fruit strengthens tooth enamel. Useful to wipe the mouth with a banana peel. This will help whiten teeth. Dentists claim that apples, bananas and strawberries – some of the best means to protect against tooth decay.
They are safe, lead to the oral cavity in order quickly and efficiently. However, you should not rely exclusively on berries and fruit. We must not forget about the toothpaste and the brush. Otherwise, no bananas won’t help.