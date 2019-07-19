Dentists called products that contribute to teeth whitening
Experts from the UK called 9 ways to achieve this effect at home.
Baking soda
It is a natural bleach for teeth besides baking soda included in many toothpastes. Try mixing a quarter teaspoon of baking soda with water and apply on the teeth together with toothpaste. Soda will not harm the teeth and helps to whiten them gradually.
Strawberry
Due to the significant content of malic acid which is a natural bleach, these sweet berries in a natural way make teeth white. Indulge in the strawberries.
Warm water with salt
Another way to achieve a white smile — the use of warm water with salt, with a natural antibacterial effect. Mix a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and use as a mouthwash.
White food
This may sound obvious, but the more you eat white foods, especially white are your teeth. Lean chicken, rice and fish, refrain from beets, blueberries, carrots and all sorts of Chinese delicacies with turmeric.
Apples
Apples are one of the best natural bleach for the teeth. This is due to the fact that they have a characteristic texture that ensures cleaning of the enamel surface. Apple, as you can guess, contains and useful for whitening malic acid.
Water and milk
The calcium in milk helps to strengthen tooth enamel and gums, as well as to make dentures more durable. Water is a natural cleaner that allows you to wash away plaque bacteria.
Cheese
Another natural product that has cleansing properties, which strengthens the teeth. The cheese is very rich in calcium, making teeth more strong, and his cleansing structure (especially durum).
Coconut oil
Use coconut oil for mouthwash. 15 minutes is the ideal duration of the procedure. It removes bacteria and helps prevent the accumulation of plaque.
Charcoal
Strange as it may sound, charcoal is another effective way of cleaning and whitening teeth. It is a completely natural bleach that takes out oral toxins, strengthen the gums and absorbs bacteria.