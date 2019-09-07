Dentists have called the most harmful products for teeth
Such food promotes the development of bacteria that cause tooth decay.
Dentists said that the damage to teeth can not only bring sweets and fizzy drinks.
A lot of people don’t even think about the fact that some products bear the irreparable harm to tooth enamel. So, doctors have told about what popular and even healthy foods can harm the teeth and destroy them.
According to experts, many are well aware that sweets, soda water and sour fruits bring certain harm to the teeth, for the integrity of their enamel. But a smile can spoil other products, and among them there are useful.
Dentists call among the destroyers of the tooth enamel dried. So, enough sweet prunes and dried apricots are easily clogged between the teeth and stick to enamel in the hard to reach places.
In addition, for teeth dangerous and viscous milk porridge, which they easily envelop. After consumption of such cereals it is necessary to rinse your mouth, or the remnants of such food will help the development of carious flora, which destroys the enamel of the teeth.
Another quite useful product, which forms an unnecessary film on the teeth — liquid egg yolk. A similar effect of the film, which keeps the teeth bacteria, is observed after consumption of caviar. Another enemy of tooth enamel is pickled products. The devastating effect is ensured by the vinegar contained in pickles.