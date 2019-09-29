Dentists revealed the main enemies of the tooth enamel
Italian dentists revealed the main enemies of the tooth enamel. Along with this are listed and “five Golden rules” of health of the oral cavity.
According to experts, diet and lifestyle strongly affect the teeth, even more than heredity. For example, if a person has parents with a noticeable deterioration in the oral health, strict hygiene can reverse this addiction. Among the key enemies: coffee, tea, red wine and sodas, as these drinks have much effect on the enamel. Some foods and herbs also play a negative role, for example, various formulations based on licorice. Dentists mentioned the tongue piercing, which often leads to infection.
To preserve the health of the mouth, it is advisable to check with a dentist at the age of 3 years with periodic trips to the clinic every 6-12 months. It is equally important to help kids to properly carry out the procedure that children are often not welcome. In adulthood, it is recommended to brush your teeth after every meal and use special floss or interdental brush the evening after dinner. To prevention is and use the liquid for rinsing the mouth, particularly when sensitivity or bleeding gums.
The five Golden rules and apply the right way of life along with self-inspection of the mouth on the subject of different kinds of anomalies. It should be noted that the condition of the teeth and gums have a direct relationship to health in General, which was proved by the latest research. In particular, correlation with the cardiovascular system.