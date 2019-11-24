Dentists suggested how to get rid of Tartar
These simple recipes will help you permanently get rid of Tartar.
Who likes going to the dentist, raise your hands! Something is not enough, isn’t it? So we decided to share with you a few simple techniques that will help you to get rid of plaque and avoid nasty trips to the dentist.
So, what we need for this?
Recipe # 1: juice of 2 limes; 2 cups flour from sunflower seeds; 0.5 liters of water.
Give everything a good stir, bring to boil and simmer 1 hour on low heat. Brush your teeth with this solution twice a month.
Recipe No. 2: 60 g of flour; 0,5 l of water. Similarly, combine all ingredients and bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool until the consistency is not going to be like a paste. Brush teeth this means two times a month for 5 minutes.