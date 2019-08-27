Dentists told about the benefits of wisdom teeth
Dentists spoke about the impact wisdom teeth for a person. According to experts, due to the inaccessibility for cleaning, they often need treatment.
It is believed that these teeth are referred to as wise, as will appear later than all the rest, at the age when a person is well mentally developed. They usually erupt at 18-25 years, but sometimes later. Experts say, due to the preferential use of soft food in modern humans, the jaw is less developed. This is why wisdom teeth often do not have enough space in the oral cavity, and they grow incorrectly, or non-existent.
Doctors say, healthy wisdom teeth can be used as a replacement for “sixes”, which are often subject to destruction. To maintain strong enamel, you must carefully follow the oral hygiene, to attend a planned dental check-UPS and timely treatment. If the eighth teeth susceptible to dental caries, mechanically damaged, cause acute pain, which gives the ear and the head, doctors strongly recommend to remove them.