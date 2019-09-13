Dentists told how often to clean the tongue
Human language performs many different functions and, like other organs, requires a careful treatment. Experts said that tongue cleaning is an important part of good oral hygiene and to clean it it is necessary with the same frequency as the teeth.
Thus, according to the experts, a special attention to its language should be paid to those people who suffer from halitosis – unpleasant smell from the mouth.
Thanks to the cleaning of not only teeth but also the tongue reduced bad breath by 85%; when brushing your teeth – only 25%.
It is noted that most people do not have to use devices for cleaning the tongue. Soft enough toothbrush.
You should not scrape the tongue with excessive force, so as not to injure its surface. After cleansing, rinse mouth with water.
If you don’t like the smell, clean language can help – but it is important to understand that this is addition to daily hygiene, and not an independent procedure.
Cleaning the surface of the language allows you to:
to remove pathogenic microorganisms and plaque, thereby making development and transformation into a more serious disease;
to carry out prevention against the occurrence of caries, gingivitis, Tartar and stomatitis;
to enrich the taste sensations are blunted because of the coating on the tongue.
Also, experts report that it is especially important to clean the tongue of the people, which he covered with a significant layer of plaque and has deep furrows. Also smokers.