Dentists told how to fix tooth mobility
Tooth mobility is one of the most common dental problems faced by many people, especially in the elderly.
Often tooth mobility is a harbinger of more serious disorders, therefore, to postpone the visit to the dentist is not worth it.
Periodontist, implant surgeon Alina Sitdikova said: the mobility of the teeth is divided into physiological and pathological.
Physiological mobility is manifested in the depreciation of the tooth when chewing load, which is provided by nature.
Abnormal mobility may be caused by the following factors:
Inflammation of the gums (gingivitis) – is most often linked to poor hygiene, but can also be triggered by common somatic diseases, unhealthy habits, hormonal disruptions;
Trauma to a tooth;
Bruxism (teeth grinding during sleep);
Malocclusion;
The absence of one or more teeth;
Periodontitis – the most common cause, which often occurs due to running of gingivitis;
After orthodontic treatment.
The degree of pathological mobility
degree usually associated with early inflammation, mobility in the range of 1-1. 5 mm in one direction;
degree mobility in two directions more than 1 mm.
degree mobility of the tooth in all directions (rotation of teeth).
Some doctors emit the fourth degree of mobility, but on the classics there are only three.
How to diagnose tooth mobility
– Manual – dentist on appointment;
– X-ray;
– Special apparatus for determining the mobility.
How to treat tooth mobility
First you need to remove plaque, treat the inflammation (this includes cleaning, curettage, laser machining of pockets and the like.
Then the doctor prescribes medications (anti-inflammatory therapy, occasionally antibiotics or PRP – all local);
Also can be used various types of splinting.
Prevention of loose teeth in only one visit the dentist regularly.