Dentists told whether to remove wisdom teeth
We all know that a person can develop wisdom teeth. They usually appear in adulthood. Painful eruption often turn into removal. But why do we need wisdom teeth and whether you want to delete.
What is wisdom teeth
Often, wisdom teeth are considered indigenous, but it is not so. All teeth have roots, no matter what it is — incisors, canines or chewing group. Wisdom teeth should be called the molars, or chewing, as they are formed only in the permanent dentition. In children with milk bite them can not be.
Why are they so called? The fact that wisdom teeth usually appear in adulthood, when we can speak about the acquired wisdom of man. Teeth nature, so the first 20 deciduous teeth erupt, then grow 28 permanent teeth. The remaining four teeth fashionableness can grow at any moment, and someone is actually four, and someone or two or three. Not necessarily they will rise in a moment, but can do not penetrate.
Why do we need wisdom teeth
Once, these teeth were needed for chewing coarse food — leaves, roots, meat and nuts, which are not subjected to heat treatment. Over time, the need for them has disappeared. After all, people cook more soft food, use appliances, so I don’t have to chew large pieces of food.
It is considered, in the course of evolution, some people have formed a gene that leads to the eruption of only 28 teeth. Moreover, the feature is inherited. In other words, the wisdom teeth of such people grows, as they are not needed.
Presence of impacted wisdom teeth can be seen using x-rays. Sometimes they can cause more problems if you do not grow, but remain inside the jaw.
Why remove wisdom teeth
The size of the jaws in the process of evolution became less. Therefore, wisdom teeth often cause discomfort and soreness. It simply has no place. Most of the problems connected with them just at the lack of space in the place where they should be cut. That is why it is better to remove, so they do not interfere.
There are other problems with the wisdom teeth:
The formation of crooked teeth;
Congested teeth;
Grow sideways;
Formed caries, the teeth faster fall;
Pain in the jaw;
Cysts or tumors under the gums.
Dentists say that removal is necessary, if occurring or progressing at least one of the above-mentioned problems. It is therefore important in the detection of wisdom teeth to consult a specialist.