Dentists told whether to remove wisdom teeth
People can feel with the wisdom teeth, if they are healthy, don’t bother, completely and correctly cut available for cleaning.
In some cases, doctors recommend immediately get rid of “eights”. First, the dentist should be handled with inadequate eruption, more and swelling of the jaw bone or gums, the risk of caries development. Second, removal is recommended when the wrong position of teeth, for example, the root in the direction. Due to pressure on adjacent teeth will shift the entire series. In serious cases, surgery may be needed. On recovery after removal usually takes about two weeks. At this period the physician may prescribe painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs.