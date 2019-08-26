Dentists told, why do we need wisdom teeth
Possibly these teeth is recommended to keep.
“Eight” is a hard-to-reach teeth and treat them can be difficult because of the unique anatomy.
It is necessary to say that the tooth extraction is a painful procedure that often has a number of complications. To ensure dental treatment is now so advanced that it is better to remove them. Modern dental clinics have all the necessary equipment to conduct a comprehensive treatment and save the tooth of the patient. You will need a minimum of medication.
In addition, healthy wisdom teeth may be useful in the future, if the loss of the first molar (“six”), these teeth for many reasons the most susceptible to damage. In such cases, are increasingly involved in replantation – transplanted eighth tooth in place of the removed sixth.
When you need to remove wisdom teeth?
Doctors advise to remove the wisdom teeth only in extreme cases. This is necessary when they have a congenital anomaly and does not develop normally. It is also advised to do if they are deeply damaged by caries.
But if they are in good condition, don’t bother its owner, the reasons for their removal there.