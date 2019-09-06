Depleted diets daughter Cindy Crawford refused personal life
The daughter of Cindy Crawford Kaia Gerber, who yesterday celebrated his 18th birthday, has every right to consider himself a veteran of the fashion business. Indeed, in his first promotional photo shoot Kaya attended, when she was only 10 years old. And on the catwalk she made her debut in the fall of 2017 at Fashion Week in new York.
Kaye, which recently turned 16 years old, was entrusted with the presentation of the new collection from Сalvin Klein. Moreover, her friend, model Karlie Kloss said she never doubted that Kaya is a huge success. And Carly was right — ever since Kaia Gerber was one of the most sought after young models. She works very hard and gets some serious fees. This, of course, wonderful. However, as admitted in his recent interview with a popular glossy edition of the model itself, its lifestyle has its own “dark” side.
“When I work, I have no strength for anything else, especially novels. I’m sorry, it really is. But I hope that maybe one day that will change. So I still do not give up from a dream about love…” said Kaya. “I work and work. And when I’m home, I’m acting like a 70 year old woman — just relax and play backgammon…” — admitted the daughter of a supermodel.
This detractors of the model have already managed to comment on her statement. They noticed that the problem Kaya is not so much in how much she works, and to what condition it was brought. Rumors that Kaya, who sought to become sleeker for the podium, has brought herself to anorexia, began to spread still more than a year ago. Then everyone noticed that the legs and arms of the model become more and more like bones covered with skin. Moreover, a friend of the model claimed that it wasn’t her natural Constitution, and the result of endless diets that torturing herself the daughter of Crawford. So it is not surprising that the only one known to the audience of her novels with the same age as Kaya — Fenton Marcella broke pretty quickly. And new boyfriend Charlie himself still has not started…