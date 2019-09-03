Deport and revoke the visas of entry in the US can refuse because of the posts of friends in social networks
On the border of the United States, the cases of refusal of entry into the country due to publications in social networks — this is reported by foreign media. Thus, in order to see the red light when crossing the border, to write posts yourself optional — just have unreliable friends.
Travelers seeking entry into the United States, is increasingly being denied at the border because of the posts, images and videos to social networks, which was published by their friends, the Newspaper said.ru with reference to TechCrunch.
The guards at the entrance check of a social network who tries to get in the States, and then cancel the visa for online publication.
The traveler, by a strange coincidence, is responsible not only for your profile, but also for the accounts of their relatives and friends.
One of those who were not allowed in the US, was a 17-year-old Palestinian living in Lebanon. He went to Harvard and came to the States to start the school year, but he was suddenly denied entry.
First, the staff of the immigration service at Boston airport interrogated the young man, asking him questions about his religion. Then the officers began to check the mobile phone and the laptop of a teenager. In the end they did not like some statement of one of the friends of the Palestinians, to which he had no relationship.
As a result young people to Harvard and did not get him deported from the cancellation of the visa.
As pointed out by TechCrunch, the US border is a kind of abnormal area where the law is entirely in the hands of immigration officers who decide to let or not to let a person into the country. Often they do not even explain the reason for the refusal, for which there is no possibility to appeal the decision.
In addition, the immigration service has the right to inspect the mobile phones of everyone who enters the country, including American citizens. Many call this right contrary to the Constitution of the country, but such a practice does exist. Last year, Customs and border protection U.S. inspected over 30 thousand devices of travelers, which is four times more than four years ago.
One of the leaders of human rights organizations “the American-Arab anti-discrimination Committee,” Abed Ayoub argues that the search of the gadgets and the subsequent refusal of entry has become a kind of norm in the border States.
“We know that this often happens with students-Muslims coming to the U.S.,” said Ayub. According to him, the immigration service has the right to inspect gadgets of any person, but to “the Muslim community they have a special relationship”.
Most often the basis for cancellation of visas becomes the content of WhatsApp messenger, a popular app in the Middle East. The app automatically saves photos and videos that the user receives in the mail, so it may not be allowed in the US because of extremist symbols, sent to him by someone else.
Other victims for the inspection of gadgets was a 38-year-old Dahil (name changed). He received a visa B1/B2 that allows him to periodically visit the US to visit relatives. At the airport in Houston, Texas, Dahil realized that something went wrong.
First, the immigration officers asked him why he visited Saudi Arabia. He replied that he is a Muslim and should at least once in your life to make a pilgrimage to Mecca. After that, he began to ask questions about the work and plans in the United States.
Dahil declared that arrived to visit relatives and expects to return home where he has a job and a livelihood. However, officers are not convinced, and they decided to inspect his smartphone. As a result, the album was discovered photo dead child, Dating back to 2009. According to TechCrunch, this picture can be easily found in search engines for the name of the murderer of minors. Dahil got this photo in one of the group chats, then it is automatically preserved on the device. Thus, participant correspondence wanted to warn other parents of kidnapped children in his native country Dahila.
After questioning that lasted 15 hours, Dahila denied entry in the United States. In addition, he said that his five-year visa, and visas of his family will be cancelled.
“With my treated like a criminal. Ruined my life,” said Dahil.
Customs and border protection of the United States refused to comment on specific cases, but provided a General statement indicating your right to refuse entry if the officer think that a visit to the American traveler “unacceptable”.