Deposit rates at banks fell

Overview of current interest rates on deposits held Liga.net (data on the 25.11.2019)

Over the past two weeks the return on Bank deposits dropped for all currencies. This is evidenced by a review of the current Deposit programs in banks of Ukraine.

Dynamics of average interest rates on deposits

The average rate on deposits in UAH

Hryvnia savings as reduced yields for terms from six months to a year (0.52 PPT to 14.18% per annum). Less noticeably fell in price the deposits for a term from 3 months to 6 (0.37 p. p. to 13.85% per annum). Deposits for a period less than a month fell by 0.07 p. p. to 9.77% per annum. Perpetual savings dropped 0,06 p. p. offer of 7.66% per annum. Contributions for a period from one month to 3 lowered the price to 0.01 p. p. to 11.74% per annum. And deposits over the year rose significantly – by 0.83 p. p. to 14.70% per annum.

The average rate on deposits in dollars

Among foreign currency deposits by the leader of the lower rates became dollar for a period of 6 to 12 months, their average rate went down by 0.53 percentage points and is 2.22% per annum. Periods up to a month fell in price by 0.13 percentage points to 1.07% per annum. Deposits with a term of over 12 months has fallen in price on 0,12 p. p. and offer of 2.70% per annum. Perpetual savings lost 0.02 p. p. and offer 0,53% per annum. Deposits for a period from one month to 3 fell by 0.01 p. p. to 1.15% per annum. Increased in price only periods from 3 months to half a year (by 0.57 PP to 2.82% per annum).

The average rate on deposits in euros

Perpetual savings have reduced yields by 0.02 p. p. offer of 0.44% per annum. Contributions up to the month rose by 0.01 percentage points to 0.78 percent per annum. Deposits for a period from one month to 3 no changes in rates were 1.15% per annum. Rose significantly saving period from 3 to 6 months by 0.57 percentage points to 2.08% per annum. The average rate on deposits for a term from six months to a year fell by 0.44 p. p. and is rated at 1.47% per annum. And deposits over the year dropped to 0.18 p. p. and give a yield of 1.87% per annum.

*Review based on data for 142 Deposit programs from 27 Ukrainian banks last updated 25.11.19

Average interest rates on deposits

