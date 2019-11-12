Deprived of the expensive “hands-Bazooka” Cyril Tereshina became just hands
Former member of the controversial show “House 2” as well as a popular blogger Kirill Tereshin, better known as “Hands-Bazooka”, moved the operation to remove the famous biceps. This writes the website of the TV channel “360”.
The journalists remind that Cyril Tereshin has received notoriety due to the fact that jeopardized their health, pumping in a few years your hands with a special substance to give the muscle volume.
Unfortunately, this has led to the inflammation. It happened not just once, but the guy ignored the problem, without referring to specialists. Though the doctors warned him that the situation in which Tereshin, leaves much to be desired.
Some time ago it became known that the inflammation has worsened and 23-year-old Kirill Tereshin was in the hospital.
The young man underwent emergency surgery in a Moscow clinic and is now undergoing a recovery period. Now hand the flamboyant star acquired a normal appearance — the doctors were able to pump out synthol and other substances.
Guy has a long recovery, but so far it feels pretty good. Now in hospital of Teresina caring mother: her son with a spoon, for obvious reasons, the guy can not eat, according to the telegram channel Mash.
The representative Tereshina has not commented on his condition.
