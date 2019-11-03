Deputy Chairman of the faction “servant of the people” played on the smartphone hall of the Verkhovna Rada
The Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary faction of the party “servant of the people,” Paul Holimon caught playing smartphone in the workplace.
As seen in the photo made by the correspondent of the #Letters, the Deputy covered the gadget with your hands so others could not see what he was doing.
We will remind that fraction “servant of the people” headed by MP David Arakhamiya. First Deputy Arakhamiya is Alexander Kornienko. In addition, the Chairman of the faction has 15 deputies, one of them — Pavel Khalimon.