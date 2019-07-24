Deputy of the state Duma of the Russian Federation was deprived of a second Olympic gold medal because of doping
Artur Taymazov
Freestyle wrestler in the weight category of 120 kg Artur Taymazov deprived of a gold medal of the XXX Olympic games 2012 in London for anti-doping rule violations. About it informs the official website of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
After re-checking in the doping test of the 40-year-old Taymazov’s discovered turinabol, specified the communiqué.
Note that Games 2012 second place in this weight category was taken by Georgians Presses Modzmanashvili, who was also stripped of his medal because of doping.
Earlier, the IOC stripped Taymazov’s “gold” Olympic games of 2008 in Beijing. Then, in its doping sample were found traces of illegal drugs.
Taymazov was representing Uzbekistan, although born in North Ossetia. Now he is the Deputy of the State Duma from the party “United Russia”.