Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada became the fifth in the triple jump at the world Championships
October 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Olga Saladuha (“servant of the people”) became the fifth in the triple jump at the world Championships, which takes place in the capital of Qatar.
36-year-old Ukrainian showed his best result in the season of 14.52 m.
Won the tournament Venezuelan athlete of Yulimar Rojas with a score of 15.37 m. the Second was the representative of Jamaica Shaneka Ricketts (14,92 m), rounded out the top three Catherine Ibarguen from Colombia (14,73 m).
Recall that Saladuha is the world champion in 2011 and bronze medalist of the 2013 championship. At the Olympic games in London in 2012, she was the bronze medallist.
Best score Saladuha – 14,99 m
