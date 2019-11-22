Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada will Finance the Simferopol “Tavria” – media
Igor Palitsa
The first champion of independent Ukraine – Simferopol “Tavria”, which is based in Beryslav, Kherson region, which is mired in the Second division seem to have found a source of funding.
According to the Director of the Crimean club Vladimir Konovalov, a Finance team will be ex-Chairman of Volyn regional Council and ex-Chairman of the Odessa regional state administration, and nowadays the people’s Deputy Igor Palitsa.
“The reality is that Sergey Kunitsyn resigned. Elected Igor Kolycheva President of the Crimean Federation. I personally negotiated with Igor Palitsa, and he takes the “Tavria” under its wing for funding. So in the near future this situation will bring to the end” – quoted by a football functionary хsport.ua.
Players and coaches Tavriya have not been paid for six months and unable to withdraw from the championship of Ukraine in the winter-break or even earlier.
Through lack of Finance “Tavria” did not go to a scheduled match in Kramatorsk.