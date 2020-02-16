Deputy Yermak told me how to take care of energy saving
The Deputy head of the Office of the President Yulia Kovaliv recommended the Ukrainians “don’t open the window” to pay less for heat.
About this Koval said on a talk show “Freedom of speech Savik Shuster” on the TV channel Ukraine, reports analytical portal “Hvilya”.
First Koval told about how the government managed to reduce the sums in the payment of Ukrainians, citing the example of his grandfather.
“My grandfather, 81 years old, 55 he worked as a doctor in the hospital of a small town. He is the one to whom this payment system is important because his pension is about 3 thousand hryvnia. He received a payment order for December, it was less than 220 UAH, received in January — she has also become smaller in this area. What is important? The size of subsidies to such people has not changed. The size of this subsidy for this discount is not recalculated,” said Kovaliv.
Next, Deputy OP said that whatever rates and whatever steps may taken by the government to resolve the cost of utilities, it is important that Ukrainians care about energy saving.
“What is also important: we have been talking have been talking about tariffs, the cost… And I agree with the mayor of Nikolaev, he says, we have installed individual heating units. Here was the heat, the temperature in December is +5 °C — so it is not necessary to open the Windows. We may not be in the 27-30 °C in the apartment and for all that we pay,” — said the representative of the Office of the President.
Finally Kovaliv advised the Ukrainians to install gas meters.
“It is necessary to install meters to each of us understood what exactly he’s paying,” — said the politician.