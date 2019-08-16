Derailed the largest lottery jackpot in Europe (photos)
Italy plucked the largest lottery jackpot in the history of Europe. Mysterious lucky won the lottery Superenalotto almost 209,2 million Euro. As writes British newspaper the Sun, the winner bought the lucky ticket for two euros in a bar in Lodi, near Milan.
The previous European record belonged to the now former spouses from the UK, Colin and Chris Weir. In 2011 they won the Euromillions 161 million pounds (about 176 million euros). This spring, the 71-year-old Colin and 62-year-old Chris filed for divorce.
Meanwhile, a couple from the UK from Nottinghamshire have won a million pounds (just over a million euros) thanks to his cat. Andrew Hancock, he came home from work, I suddenly remembered I forgot to buy cat food. And went to get food for your cat. But at the same time, according to the Daily Star, purchased at a gas station the instant lottery ticket, which turned out to be the winning one.
