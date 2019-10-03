Derevyanchenko and Golovkin spent the final duel views before the championship fight (video)
Gennady Golovkin (left) and Sergey Derevyanchenko
Ukrainian Middleweight Sergey Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KO’s) and former world champion in the WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO and The Ring, the representative of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KO’s) held the final duel of views before the game.
Boxers for 25 seconds carefully looked into the eyes of each other, and after exchanging a friendly handshake, went.
We will remind, on the line of battle Derevyanchenko – Golovkin are two champion belts under versions IBF and IBO.
Boxers will meet in the ring on October 5 in new York.