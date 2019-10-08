Derevyanchenko and Golovkin was suspended from Boxing
During the battle
Contender for the title of world champion Middleweight champion Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KO’s) suspended from fighting after the defeat of the Kazakhstan citizen Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KO’s) in a battle for the IBF and IBO titles in the middle category, reports Vesti.kz.
Also suspended from fights and Golovkin.
This decision was made by the Athletic Commission of the state of new York (USA), the newspaper reports.
The suspension is a usual procedure for boxers after a fight.
In this case, both fighters are suspended indefinitely.
We will remind, fight Golovkin and Derevyanchenko was the main event of the Boxing night which was held on October 6 at Madison Square Garden in new York.
At the end of 12 rounds winning a unanimous decision was won by Kazakhstan.
So GGG won the titles IBF and IBO Middleweight title, which had previously owned, and became twice world champion. Derevyanchenko suffered the second defeat of his career.
We will add that after the fight, and Derevyanchenko, and Golovkin was hospitalized, because of which missed the post-match press conference. Later it became known that both fighters escaped injury.