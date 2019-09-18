Dermatologist: I do not advise to use deodorant daily
If you daily use a deodorant for a long time, it will only contribute to the fact that sweating will become more aggressive, reported by dermatologist Alex Eden.
According to Eden, to use deodorant every day is not necessary. The doctor explained that long-term daily use of deodorant inhibits bacterial growth. As a result, the microorganisms begin to develop mechanisms of adaptation, evolutionary and become more aggressive.
To understand that this has already happened, just. Need for a short time to stop using deodorant. The sweat that appears during this period, you may notice a more intense odor.
According to the doctor, deodorant should be used: “interval”, alternating periods of use with periods without use of tools. Otherwise, the bacteria adapt to the product, no matter how good and natural he was not.
Also, Alex Eden commented on the assertion that antiperspirants because of their component salts of aluminum may cause breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
“There is no evidence confirming a real risk. To develop cancer, it is necessary not just to put on antiperspirant, and it is,” said the doctor.