Dermatologist: masks from fruits and vegetables can damage the skin
Fruit and vegetable masks are often useless, and in some cases can severely harm the skin specialist warned fans home beauty treatments.
Dermatologist Amin Berdova told about the risks to spoil the skin, which are associated with face masks, prepared from the gifts of nature. In the best case, the expert says, these masks will be low efficiency – the maximum that they will give it some hydration.
“The skin serves as a defensive barrier between the human organism and the external environment. Therefore, all useful vegetables and fruits to feed will not work”, — said the doctor.
Amina Berdova added that mask from vegetables and fruits can cause allergies, and even cause a burn of the top layer of the epidermis. For example, the skin can ruin a mask of tomatoes, said the expert.
“Not worth using such masks to treat problematic oily skin or to combat pigmentation — you can easily enhance unwanted effects. This also applies to popular bleaching masks with lemon juice or lime” — shared the recommendation of the dermatologist.
Berdov reported that the efficacy of homemade masks from fruits and vegetables is not proven, and encouraged to reflect on the quality of the products. Specialist also referred to the anti-aging effect, which many women achieve through masks. According to the doctor, really noticeable rejuvenation can only give “a serious cosmetic procedure.”