Dermatologist recalled the basic rules of behavior with sunburn
Summer is vacation time and, unfortunately, sunburns. Some people manage to get a sunburn even when the sun is not very long, and all because of too light skin. Others come to rest in a hot country and it is not always enough to protect your skin: someone neglects special creams, and someone spends in the sun so long that his skin becomes scarlet.
But the main problem of sunburns is not in the burns, and that they do not know how to do self-help. A dermatologist from the University of Alberta in Canada Robert Gniadek reminded of the basic rules of aid for sunburn.
So, Sniadecki forbade beloved by many Russians ways treatment burns – rubbing with butter or sour cream. Fat will only hurt the skin and will aggravate the situation. According to him, the first thing to put on the affected area with cold wet cloth, and then applied to the skin hydrocortisone cream or a normal moisturizer without fragrance. After these procedures done, you need to take ibuprofen and throughout the day drink plenty of water – this will help replenish the fluid balance in the body.
If the skin blisters, then this site should apply a local antibiotic. But if you feel serious discomfort, you started vomiting, and the skin was covered with a crust, it is necessary to abandon the self-medication and urgently consult a doctor.