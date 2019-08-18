Dermatologists explained how to get rid of split ends
Women who prefer short or medium length haircuts that require frequent ponovleniya (every 14-28 days) rarely encounter the problem of split ends.
However, if you ever let his hair regularly trimmed them about this issue, you know firsthand.
Why hair begins to split and than it is fraught? There are several reasons: it perming, and frequent use of hair dryers, ploek, irons for hair styling and similar fixtures, and the use of substandard combs, and constant exposure to the sun, and the wrong choice of detergents (especially harmful for the hair ordinary soap). Hair loses moisture covering their scales are raised, the body hair fibers. All this leads to loss of luster and elasticity, hair becomes brittle, easily tangled, poorly combed, electrified.
To normalize the sebaceous glands use cosmetic products with essential oils. Dry hair is useful oil of ylang-ylang, oily hair – bergamot, cedar, pine, rosemary, eucalyptus.
Without a doubt, dull hair in need of urgent restoration, and this should provide comprehensive care, and therefore will start talking about how you can clear hair. This, of course, special medicated shampoos, a composition which contains the extracts of medicinal plants (chamomile, mint, Linden), Pantothenic acid (vitamin b 5), or lecithin, since all these substances help restore the moisture level.
After shampooing hair you can apply a special balm, does not require rinsing. These funds will fill the voids in the body of the hair, smooth his scales, restoring natural Shine.
Before shampooing the hair, apply a nourishing mask, for example with honey, henna or yogurt, and leave it for 35-40 min. Useful for oily hair and warm compresses, which are also applied before shampooing (openness – 1 time in 14 days).
If the problem of split ends, even with regular treatment costs for you as urgent, try to go to a hair salon to have you hair cut with hot scissors. Difference between a haircut from the usual is that the blades of the scissors don’t just cut hair, and sealed the cuts, which dramatically reduces the amount of split ends.