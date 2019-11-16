Dermatologists have told acne affect self esteem and quality of life
Even mild acne can affect emotional health, according to U.S. dermatologists. This is especially true for adolescent girls. In studies they often say that acne makes them feel unattractive, embarrassed or shy.
This can lead to the fact that people would be so upset that I will want increasingly to be alone, to stop wanting to make friends. These emotions can prompt you to avoid sports, to participate in various activities.
Given that acne can cause such experiences, not surprisingly, the researchers found that people with acne often develop depression or anxiety disorders.
So, summing up the results of the study of self-esteem, we can say that acne cause:
- depression
- anxiety
- Low self esteem
- The decline in the quality of life
- The feeling of loneliness
Early treatment can prevent emotional stress and scars
Data show that the longer the acne, the greater the likelihood that it would affect emotions. Without treatment acne may also be exacerbated, further affecting the emotional state. Scars can appear when acne disappear, which will also impose a negative impact on self-esteem.
“Early treatment can prevent these problems. It can clean the skin and prevent the deterioration of the disease. Some people need to continue to treat your skin continuously to prevent recurrences. But for most people it is much easier than dealing with the emotional stress and scars from acne”. — says dermatologist John Hendon.