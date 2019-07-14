Dermatologists listed products that help to preserve youthfulness of skin
This food is recommended to drink regularly.
Here are a few products that must be present in the diet of those who do not want to grow old.
Eggs
They contain a substance that promotes the production of collagen, the protein connective tissue that provides its strength and elasticity. In addition, eggs have a lot of vitamin A. Daily consumption of eggs will make your skin healthy and elastic.
Tomatoes or tomato paste
It is a great source of the antioxidant lycopene, which has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Namely inflammation accelerates aging of the skin. In addition, lycopene protects the skin from sunburn.
Dark chocolate containing at least 70% cocoa
Present in the flavonoids protect the skin from the sun and increase blood circulation, allowing your cheeks will play a healthy glow.
Green tea
It’s more useful for the skin antioxidants than black coffee, and it invigorates not worse.
Shrimp
They are rich in vitamin E, which helps the skin recover from various injuries.
Also nutritionists advise to include in your diet beef, chicken, fish, lots of vegetables and berries.