Dermatologists shared ways of extending the youth of skin
The daily routine is often wrong, which further leads to early signs of aging. To avoid this, you need to change a few things in his life.
The skin is the largest organ of the human body, which need careful care. Historically in our culture it is not customary to give special attention to the cleansing of the skin, and this is directly related to the process of aging.
To skin, everything was in order, we need to wash twice a day, morning and evening. Many more do not after sleep, but in vain: while we sleep, the skin works at night, continues to secrete sebum and sweat — they must be flush, otherwise the pores are closed, appear rash and black spots.
Choose a cleanse
For washing we recommend to use special means — gels, foam and lotion. Cosmetologists are categorically against the use of soap for cleansing the face as it has an alkaline pH, which dries the skin and this in turn leads to the appearance of wrinkles. “Correct” means to cleanse pH balance should be neutral around 7.
Milk is suitable for people with delicate sensitive skin that needs a very delicate cleansing. Just remember to wash it off with plenty of water, like any other tool. Foam is recommended for all skin types. And gels best suited for combination or oily prone skin. If your skin is prone to imperfections use special gels with the addition of acids. For example, salicylic and glycolic — they also cleanse the skin, dried it, help with seboregulating and exfoliation.
How to wash properly?
The cleansing process is pretty simple: wet face with water, apply on hand a sufficient quantity of cleanser, massage lightly (it easy!) treat the fingertips the skin. Very carefully, we can not allow tension or distension of the skin and rough motions
Now many use auxiliary tools for washing (brushes, sponges, etc.). Is it possible to do this? Yes, they are very well cleanse, remove makeup residue, grease and sweat. But you need to apply them gently, without damaging and without stretching the skin.
When washing and cleansing it is necessary to remember about the massage lines around the eyes we are working in a circular motion with fingertips, and cleaning other areas of the face it is necessary to consider that all movements should be directed from bottom to top.
Balances of all funds necessary to remove water, then tonify the face, restoring pH balance facial toner.
What else affects the appearance of wrinkles?
Wrinkles are sign of aging. What types of aging we are exposed to? The most pronounced is the photoaging, which occurs under the influence of sunlight and bad environment. So, we need to use care, which is composed of antioxidants, and be sure to apply sunscreen.
The following factors of aging — chronological, that is, the age. Here we note three facts: decrease the level of hyaluronic acid in the skin (skin becomes flabby) and lipids (the skin becomes thinner and dry) and the processes of glycation (the main protein of our skin — collagen — with age, the candy becomes stiff, and as a result, we observed the appearance of wrinkles).
Among other factors, unhealthy lifestyle, stress, Smoking and genetics.
Quartz massagers and their effect on the skin
Massager is a tool that improves microcirculation of the skin, which is why we endorse its use. It supports skin tone and helps to process food. But a more effective method than manual massage, yet. Best affect the tone of the skin that manual techniques when there is direct contact of the master, performing the procedure, and patient.
Relationship pillows for sleep and wrinkles
I’m sure you noticed that after sleeping on the skin are sometimes creased. This is especially noticeable with age. If we are always in the same position, the skin inevitably creased, and the face takes the form of a pillow. It is best to go to a special orthopedic pillow that follows the curve of the body so we do not throws back her head back and do not disrupt the circulation and the venation. And this is very important.
If there is no orthopaedic goods, it is best to use low pillow,resembling a pancake. And of course I suggest to abandon the high a down or feather pillows, as there is a bend of the cervical spine, violation of servatii and blood supply, which is not very good for the body.