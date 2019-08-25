Dermatologists suggested, how to cure psoriasis at home
Dermatologists representing the University hospital of Leipzig, found that a particular food affects the success of treatment of psoriasis.
The severity of the disease increases because of the consumption of junk foods with high saturated fat content
The people who have psoriasis is often found in genetic predisposition to the disease. Chronic non-communicable diseases of the skin, accompanied by the formation of reddish-pink rash and peeling may occur due to the violation of division of skin cells, modify the activity of the immune system.
External factors: improper diet, environment, trauma, stress only exacerbates the problem. So, being overweight also has a huge impact on psoriasis. In patients with excess weight are more common severe forms of skin diseases. According to Professor Jan-Christoph Simon, one of the leaders of the study, the development of psoriasis and the impact on it of overweight today there is a lot of information, but their relationship is not yet proven.
Obesity and inflammation are related but in psoriasis in the body there is inflammation due to disorders of the immune system. Chronic inflammation, according to doctors, stimulates the adipocyte fat cells. Dermatologists have found is that available in meat, sausages, French fries, fast food, cheeses, baked goods, saturated fatty acids increase inflammation in the body and negatively affect the course of psoriasis.
Unsaturated fatty acids can favorably influence the disease. Experts drew attention to the fatty acid omega-3. Latest protects arteries from wear and has anti-inflammatory properties. It is present in mackerel, salmon, herring. Leipzig, the experts will continue to work on studying this issue is to show how changing eating habits and diet affect the effectiveness and success of treatment of psoriasis.