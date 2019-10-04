Dermatologists suggested how to treat fungal infection at home
Fungal infection is afraid of acids, which are in vinegar.
In the modern world people live in constant motion, and many do not even guess about their diseases. So, almost 20% of the population are carriers of the fungus, but do not go to the doctor out of ignorance or fear. However, the infection has always existed, but modern methods of treatment no. People before the invention of drugs as something was fighting an infection, this was due to folk medicine.
In fact, the panacea against the fungus is very logical, the fungus is afraid of acids. And the most available for the use of a product containing a sufficient amount of acid is not harmful to the body, it’s vinegar.
This method can how to get rid of existing mold, and be a means of prevention for very tidy people. The method of using vinegar in the treatment means is very simple. Dilute the vinegar with water and treating the affected skin, it is important that the affected part was not a hardened skin can get rid of it with a foot bath. When you fully process the affected areas, the vinegar reaches the infection and burns all the fungal spores.
Therefore, traditional medicine can help as a prevention and at other stages of the disease, but do not forget that these tools do not give 100% guarantee and for greater efficiency it is necessary to consult a doctor.