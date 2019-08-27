Dermatologists told about effective ways to protect the skin from acne
Experts tell how to prevent acne. They called six effective ways by which the skin will be able to keep clean.
Dermatologists say that often people can’t affect acne, but knowing their causes, you can prevent this, and to provide reliable protection for. In addition, some provoke inflammation, improperly taking care of the person. The simplest defense is personal hygiene. Many people incorrectly washed, removing the protective layer. Without it the skin dries out and becomes vulnerable. To prevent this from happening, you need to wash 2-3 times a day and try not to use products with lots of chemical components. It is advisable to do your usual soap or without it. It is better to clean objects that come in contact with a person, such as a mobile phone. In addition, you should refrain from touching the skin. Many do not even notice how often they do it, causing harmful bacteria and causing disease. A large number of dangerous microorganisms contained on the pillowcases and pillows. Once a week you need to wash and clean. The risk of acne increases if one doesn’t often wash his head. The oil from your hair gets on your face, and this leads to inflammation.
Experts say, to improve the condition of the skin may be at the expense of proper nutrition. Reducing intake of sugar, people will reduce the quick replenishment of carbohydrates causing various dermatological diseases, according to Word and Deed.