Dermatologists told about the dangers of cosmetics
Experts have found out what amount of natural ingredients contained in cosmetics in reality. Often this focus producers wanting to attract the attention of buyers.
Representing the University of Pennsylvania in the USA researchers note that the words “natural”, “bio” or “eco” present on the packaging of cosmetic products, are a common trick. Such components often carry more harm than good. For example, cream without the use of preservatives will quickly become worthless, so manufacturers do not make sense to use it. In this case, addition of chemicals necessary, and full of naturalness cannot be and speeches.
Dermatologists share which usually anti-aging cream is ineffective, because the plant extracts contained in such funds, is not able to overcome the signs of aging completely. The shampoo is made of only natural ingredients also will not cleanse the hair.